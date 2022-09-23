X World Games Achieves Market Cap of $58.01 Million (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. X World Games has a total market cap of $58.01 million and $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X World Games has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010948 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ genesis date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 9,938,481,614 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X World Games is xwg.games/#.

X World Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

