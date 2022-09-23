X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.74

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and traded as low as $28.36. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 1,517,402 shares changing hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,819,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1,372.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,402 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 736.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 414,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,298,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter.

