WPP (NYSE:WPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.43

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 1288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WPP. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $904.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of WPP

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WPP by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.