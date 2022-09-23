WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 2.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $40.83. 64,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 91,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,494.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after purchasing an additional 496,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 74,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

