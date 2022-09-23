Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CAT traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

