Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 130,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,028. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

