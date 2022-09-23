Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 21,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.