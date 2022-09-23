WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $168,830.71

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $168,830.71 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,943.21 or 0.99905881 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00067151 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00078052 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

