Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Westlake Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WLK opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Westlake has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.70.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

