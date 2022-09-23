Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

