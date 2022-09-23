Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

