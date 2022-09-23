Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $310.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $425.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America cut Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $287.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $280.06 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

