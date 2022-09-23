Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $131.80. 77,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,060. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a market cap of $357.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

