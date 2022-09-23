vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTVT. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -1.39.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

