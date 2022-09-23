Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.60

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $33.33. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 3,073 shares traded.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VABK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 182,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

