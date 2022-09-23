VINchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116,197.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $976,646.93 and $116,197.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform.”

