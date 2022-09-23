Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.42 and last traded at 7.51. Approximately 373,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 306,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VGCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of $476.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

