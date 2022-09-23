Viacoin Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00278233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017286 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

