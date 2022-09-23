Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Trading Down 4.5%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 4,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Velodyne Lidar Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDRW)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.