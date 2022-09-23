Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week

Veil (VEIL) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Veil has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $715,665.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00324153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00131521 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00077474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00050010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 119,516,480 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

