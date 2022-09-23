Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VFMO stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.