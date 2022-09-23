Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $345.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.