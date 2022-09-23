Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $174.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09.

