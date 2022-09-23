Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 647.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.72. 423,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

