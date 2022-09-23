Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $45.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.