Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,581. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

