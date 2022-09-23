Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

UBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE UBA opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $642.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

