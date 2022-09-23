Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

About Univest Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

