Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Univest Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.