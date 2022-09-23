United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.9 %

X stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $402,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.