Unconventional Investor LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Unconventional Investor LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $26.58 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

