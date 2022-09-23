UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €121.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €86.15 ($87.91) on Tuesday. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.59. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.