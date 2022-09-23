Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $104,402.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $104,402.00 and $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00091629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

