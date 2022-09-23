Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). 96,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 175,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.28.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.