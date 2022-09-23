Truist Financial Trims AAR (NYSE:AIR) Target Price to $48.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $38.02 on Friday. AAR has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.51.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

