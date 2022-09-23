TripCandy (CANDY) Market Cap Tops $523,023.31

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TripCandy has a total market cap of $523,023.31 and $45.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TripCandy Profile

CANDY is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

TripCandy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

