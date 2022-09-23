Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
