Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

