Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.23

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.23 and traded as low as $16.07. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 692,429 shares trading hands.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

