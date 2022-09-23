Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.23

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.23 and traded as low as $16.07. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 692,429 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
