Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

TRV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.00. 1,131,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,856. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.43.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

