Traders Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $30.18 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

