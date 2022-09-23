Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 50,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 9,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Torrent Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

