Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 129,001 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.