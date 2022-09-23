Tompkins Financial Corp Has $95,000 Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

