Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.29 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.70. 237,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.69. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.22 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

