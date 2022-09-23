Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $129.92 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

