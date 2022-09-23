Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$58,750.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,083.92).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alexander Waislitz bought 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$92,000.00 ($64,335.66).
- On Monday, September 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,540,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).
- On Friday, September 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($67,132.87).
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 240,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($36,083.92).
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz bought 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,940.00 ($17,440.56).
- On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,622.38).
- On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,970.00 ($17,461.54).
