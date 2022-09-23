Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $70.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of THO stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

