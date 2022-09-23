TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from TheWorks.co.uk’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Up 33.1 %

WRKS opened at GBX 38.46 ($0.46) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.50. TheWorks.co.uk has a 12 month low of GBX 26.10 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.30 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at TheWorks.co.uk

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 73,870 shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £29,548 ($35,703.24). In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 73,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £29,548 ($35,703.24). Also, insider Harry Morley bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($32,624.46). Insiders bought a total of 252,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,681 in the last three months.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 2, 2021, it operated 527 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

