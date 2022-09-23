Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 75,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,311,000.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

