The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

