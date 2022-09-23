The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

